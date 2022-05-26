New Strong Sell Stocks for May 26th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Allianz ALIZY provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 60 days.
B&M European Value Retail BMRRY is a multi-price value retailer which offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods ASBFY is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.5 % downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
