New Strong Sell Stocks for May 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD focuses on developing military, civil and commercial systems and components for the aerospace and defense industry markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. BLU is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL is a licensed online gambling company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67% downward over the last 30 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 Partners LP PSXP is a downstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

