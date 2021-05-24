New Strong Sell Stocks for May 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Kimball International, Inc. KBAL is a manufacturer of design driven, technology savvy, furnishings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42% downward over the last 30 days.

Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

