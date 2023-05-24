New Strong Sell Stocks for May 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 60 days.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. FSFG operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.