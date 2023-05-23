News & Insights

Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 23rd

May 23, 2023 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amplify Energy Corp. AMPY is an oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. FL is a retailer of athletic shoes and apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Frontline plc FRO is a shipping company which engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


 

