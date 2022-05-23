New Strong Sell Stocks for May 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allianz ALIZY provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Adidas ADDYY is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 60 days.

B&M European Value Retail BMRRY is a multi-price value retailer which offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.3% downward over the last 60 days.

