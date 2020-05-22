New Strong Sell Stocks for May 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) is a manufacturer and marketer of apparel. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.2% downward over the last 30 days.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) is a business to business rental company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 39.5% downward over the last 30 days.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) is the bank holding company for Metro City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 30 days.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 30.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Phillips 66 (PSX) is an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

