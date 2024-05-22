New Strong Sell Stocks for May 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 60 days.

