New Strong Sell Stocks for May 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO is a leading producer and marketer of TiO2, a white pigment for providing whiteness, brightness and opacity that is used in a broad range of products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8 % downward over the last 60 days.

Vermilion Energy Inc. VET is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 60 days.

