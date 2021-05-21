New Strong Sell Stocks for May 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Autohome Inc. ATHM offers an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS is a gene therapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

