New Strong Sell Stocks for May 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Autohome Inc. ATHM offers an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.
INVO Bioscience, Inc. INVO is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Shift4 Payments, Inc. FOUR is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12% downward over the last 30 days.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. KRYS is a gene therapy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 30 days.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
REMAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Autohome Inc. (ATHM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Invo BioScience Inc. (INVO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.