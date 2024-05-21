New Strong Sell Stocks for May 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems Corporation DDD provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Adient plc ADNT is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT is a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 37.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.