New Strong Sell Stocks for May 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX is an in vitro diagnostics company that provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Curis, Inc. CRIS is a therapeutic drug development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

L.B. Foster Company FSTR provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO owns and operates a chain of grocery stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.