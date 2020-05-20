New Strong Sell Stocks for May 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Barnes Group Inc. B provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Celanese Corporation CE is a technology and specialty materials company that manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Foot Locker, Inc. FL operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL is a professional services company that provides commercial real estate and investment management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.2% downward over the last 30 days.

HomeStreet, Inc. HMST operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.