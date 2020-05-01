New Strong Sell Stocks for May 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

adidas AG ADDYY is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation AUB is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Celanese Corporation CE is a technology and specialty materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 18.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is a designer and manufacturer of outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 35.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.