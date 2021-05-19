New Strong Sell Stocks for May 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

BankFinancial Corporation BFIN is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS is a global outerwear brand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 31% downward over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.