New Strong Sell Stocks for May 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Blucora, Inc. BCOR is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.

Cadence Bancorporation CADE is a financial holding company for Cadence Bank, National Association. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG is a developer and marketer of crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 77.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is a diversified financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.