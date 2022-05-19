Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 19th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX is a semiconductor packaging and testing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED Corporation CNMD is a medical technology company that sells surgical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC is a pharmaceutical, OTC products and medical devices company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Click to get this free report

CONMED Corporation (CNMD): Free Stock Analysis Report

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNMD ASX BHC

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular