New Strong Sell Stocks for May 19th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX is a semiconductor packaging and testing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.
CONMED Corporation CNMD is a medical technology company that sells surgical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 60 days.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC is a pharmaceutical, OTC products and medical devices company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.
