New Strong Sell Stocks for May 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Afya Limited AFYA is a medical education group. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. BLU is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

DHI Group, Inc. DHX offer specialized websites which are focused on select professional communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

