New Strong Sell Stocks for May 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bank of America Corporation BAC offers banking and financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. GTX designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Owens Corning OC produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 39.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Polaris Inc. PII designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc ST develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

