New Strong Sell Stocks for May 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alexander’s, Inc. ALX is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited RDY is an integrated pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

