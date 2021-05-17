New Strong Sell Stocks for May 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accolade, Inc. ACCD develops and provides technology-enabled solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 30 days.

CEVA, Inc. CEVA operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer companies worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO owns and operates a chain of grocery stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.