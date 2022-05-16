New Strong Sell Stocks for May 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlas Corp. ATCO is an asset manager and operator of container-ships. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO is an insurance company in senior and middle-income markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. LOB is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.