New Strong Sell Stocks for May 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BancorpSouth Bank BXS is a provider of commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft BAMXF is a manufacturer and marketer of automobiles and motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 15.1% downward over the last 30 days.

BOK Financial Corporation BOKF is the financial holding company for BOKF, NA. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Cadence Bancorporation CADE is the financial holding company for Cadence Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG is the bank holding company for Capital City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 18.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

