New Strong Sell Stocks for May 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 64.9% downward over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. LFCR is a integrated contract development and manufacturing organization. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 200% downward over the last 60 days.

