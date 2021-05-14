New Strong Sell Stocks for May 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. CDR is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY is a financial and technology company that operates an e-commerce marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Gannett Co., Inc. GCI is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 30 days.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. IRTC is a digital healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.