New Strong Sell Stocks for May 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Electromed, Inc. ELMD develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Colliers International Group Inc. CIGI provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.