Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 13th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CarParts.com, Inc. PRTS operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Electromed, Inc. ELMD develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Colliers International Group Inc. CIGI provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Electromed, Inc. (ELMD): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: The rise of the retail trader and how to leverage Nasdaq U.S. equities market data

    Scope Markets Chief Market Analyst James Hughes joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the rise of the retail trader and how to leverage Nasdaq U.S. equities market data.

    16 hours ago

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular