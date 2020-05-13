New Strong Sell Stocks for May 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC operates as a media and Internet company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Churchill Downs Incorporated CHDN operates as a racing, online wagering, gaming and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.6% downward over the last 30 days.

World Acceptance Corporation WRLD engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43% downward over the last 30 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

