New Strong Sell Stocks for May 12th

Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CNA Financial Corporation CNA is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL develops and markets ultra-clean power plants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Home Point Capital Inc. HMPT is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 42% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


