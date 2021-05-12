New Strong Sell Stocks for May 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CNA Financial Corporation CNA is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL develops and markets ultra-clean power plants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Home Point Capital Inc. HMPT is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 42% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.