New Strong Sell Stocks for May 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

1st Constitution Bancorp FCCY is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Alamo Group Inc. ALG is the manufacturer and distributer of agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38% downward over the last 30 days.

BancorpSouth Bank BXS is a provider of commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.2% downward over the last 30 days.

1st Source Corporation SRCE is the holding company for 1st Source Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY is the bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

