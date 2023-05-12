New Strong Sell Stocks for May 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB provides banking services to consumers and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cass Information Systems CASS is a leading provider of payables services and information support systems to companies throughout North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Amplify Energy AMPY is an oil and natural gas company which is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Investment Research

