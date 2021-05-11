New Strong Sell Stocks for May 11th

Stocks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Proofpoint, Inc. PFPT operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. KLR provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

GoDaddy Inc. GDDY engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Company LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Arcimoto, Inc FUV designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

