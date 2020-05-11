New Strong Sell Stocks for May 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

The Brink's Company BCO provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 58.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Carter's, Inc. CRI designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Tennant Company TNC designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.4% downward over the last 30 days.

NuVasive, Inc. NUVA is a medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Hub Group, Inc. HUBG is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

