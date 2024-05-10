News & Insights

Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 10th

May 10, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 60 days.

ASGN ASGN provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

AGCO AGCO is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Investment Research

