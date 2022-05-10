Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Alico, Inc. ALCO is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 224.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


