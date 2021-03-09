New Strong Sell Stocks for March 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ANIK operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI offers a suite of industrial automation systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI operates online commerce platforms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.2% downward over the last 30 days.

