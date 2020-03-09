New Strong Sell Stocks for March 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. AKCA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Civeo Corporation CVEO is a provider of hospitality services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Clarivate Analytics Plc CCC is an information services and analytics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Covetrus, Inc. CVET is an animal-health technology and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Dorman Products, Inc. DORM is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars and other vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

