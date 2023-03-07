New Strong Sell Stocks for March 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cognex CGNX is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyses visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 24.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions BFAM is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education, and work/life solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Avery Dennison AVY is a producer of pressure-sensitive materials, and a variety of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.