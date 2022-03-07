New Strong Sell Stocks for March 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Prog Holdings PRG: is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants also operates as Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Advantage Solutions ADV: is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, company also provides data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 60 days.

American Public Education APEI: is an online provider of higher education, focused primarily on serving the military and public service communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 24% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





