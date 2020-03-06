New Strong Sell Stocks for March 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and packaging solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Bancolombia S.A. CIB provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN is a precious metals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. DSX provides shipping transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.