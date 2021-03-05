New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

EVERTEC, Inc. EVTC engages in transaction processing business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX is a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS is a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Interface, Inc. TILE is a modular flooring company that designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.7% downward over the last 30 days.

