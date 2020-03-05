New Strong Sell Stocks for March 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. AXL is a manufacturer of driveline and metal forming products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24% downward over the last 30 days.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Aptiv PLC APTV is a designer and manufacturer of vehicle components and provider of electrical, electronic and safety technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is a manufacturer of shelf-stable and frozen foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Canon Inc. CAJ is a manufacturer of office multifunction devices, laser and inkjet printers, cameras and diagnostic equipment etc. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.
Click to get this free report
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canon, Inc. (CAJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Free Stock Analysis Report
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aptiv PLC (APTV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.