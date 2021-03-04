New Strong Sell Stocks for March 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cannae Holdings, Inc. CNNE invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Primo Water Corporation PRMW provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 30 days.

S&W Seed Company SANW is an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK provides marine transportation services to oil industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 48.3% downward over the last 30 days.

WW International, Inc. WW provides weight management products and services worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



S&W Seed Company (SANW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Primo Water Corporation (PRMW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE): Get Free Report



WW International, Inc. (WW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.