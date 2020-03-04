New Strong Sell Stocks for March 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. TAST operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 80% downward over the last 30 days.

Caesarstone Ltd. CSTE manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation CHMI is a residential real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Clarivate Analytics Plc CCC is an information services and analytics company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

