New Strong Sell Stocks for March 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amedisys AMED: is a provides of home health and hospice services throughout the U.S. to the growing chronic, co-morbid, and aging American population. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 60 days.

Credit Acceptance CACC: focuses on offering financing programs, and related products and services to automobile dealers in the United States enabling them to sell vehicles to consumers irrespective of their credit history. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Exponent EXPO: this company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

