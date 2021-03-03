New Strong Sell Stocks for March 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Campus Communities, Inc. ACC owns, manages and develops high-quality student housing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Identiv, Inc. INVE operates as a security technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT operates as an integrated health and wellness company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. OYST is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.