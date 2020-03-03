New Strong Sell Stocks for March 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aptiv PLC APTV is the designer and manufacturer of vehicle components as well as electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Canon Inc. CAJ is a manufacturer and seller of office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment and lithography equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc CCL is a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL is a designer and manufacturer of information technology (IT) products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN is an experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 82.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

