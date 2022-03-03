New Strong Sell Stocks for March 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcosa ACA: is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9% downward over the last 60 days.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group ANZBY: Principal activities of this company are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

FREYR Battery FREY: this company provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 17.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.