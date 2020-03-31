Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT is the operator of a leisure travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation ADS is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

BrightView Holdings, Inc. BV is a provider of commercial landscaping services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY is a bank holding company for Byline Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Callaway Golf Company ELY is a manufacturer and seller of golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear and other products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.1% downward over the last 30 days.

