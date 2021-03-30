New Strong Sell Stocks for March 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. AGFS provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. CXP creates value through owning, operating, and developing Class-A office buildings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Walmart Inc. WMT engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

LiqTech International, Inc. LIQT is a clean technology company that designs, develops, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



LiqTech International, Inc. (LIQT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (CXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.