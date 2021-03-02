Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 2nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Churchill Downs Incorporated CHDN operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Broadwind, Inc. BWEN provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Farfetch Limited FTCH provides an online marketplace for luxury goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

Lawson Products, Inc. LAWS distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Yellow Corporation YELL provides a range of transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


